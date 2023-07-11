The Pistons Pulse: Summer League Reaction and Fun Times in Las Vegas

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are back this week breaking down all of the action from the first two games of Detroit Pistons Summer League in Las Vegas. For this episode we went live from a hotel in Vegas just a couple hours after the final buzzer of the Pistons game two loss to the Houston Rockets.

We dove right into our takeaways and analysis from these first two games starting off with the play of second year guard Jaden Ivey. We discuss his slow start in game one - a win for the Pistons over the Orlando Magic - and his response to that over the final six quarters of play.

We then dive into the play of a couple bigs on the roster in fellow second year big man, Jalen Duren, as well as James Wiseman. Both players put up some really nice numbers and games so we dove into what that might mean for their upcoming seasons and what we feel will and won’t translate.

Of course the hottest topic around the Pistons Summer League is the play of No. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson. We discuss his play through two games, what has us encouraged and what we would like to see more of from him in the rest of the games in Vegas.

We also discuss the impact Cade Cunningham will have on these players and how some of the pieces may fit together when the NBA regular season begins.

To conclude the episode we change it up a little and have some fun telling stories about our few days in Las Vegas. We give you some insights into what NBA Summer League is like, some of the people we met and talk about the different spots we went to eat at.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Detroit Free Press YouTube Link

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports