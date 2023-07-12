Pistons vs. Raptors GameThread: More reps for Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser

The summer Pistons are hitting the court for their third of four Summer League games at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 against the Toronto Raptors. No. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson will go up against Toronto’s first-round pick Gradey Dick, who went No. 13 overall.

All of the notable non-rookie Pistons appear to be inactive. Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, and James Wiseman may be done for the summer. It certainly appears so at least, with Duren sporting street clothes while sitting next to his veteran teammates courtside.

That still leaves Thompson and fellow first-round pick Marcus Sasser to get some reps in throughout the final games. Two-way player Jared Rhoden, as well as undrafted free agent Tosan Evbuomwan, and Jack Nunge round out the starting five alongside Thompson and Sasser.

Detroit is looking to bounce back after dropping their last game to the Houston Rockets 113-101.

While our eyes will be fixated on the rookies who were first-round picks, two-way signee Malcolm Cazalon will likely get some extra run with the veteran players sitting, as well. Cazalon recorded four assists in 14 minutes during Sunday’s loss to Houston.

Thompson, who scored 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks on Sunday, will likely absorb more of the offensive workload, which will be beneficial to gain extra in-game work on his jump shot. He has stuffed the stat sheet throughout his first two Summer League games—hopefully that continues with the larger role.

Sasser will be the primary ballhandler with Ivey sitting, allowing him to conduct the offense. Thompson will likely be the main beneficiary of Sasser’s distribution. But, he will have an opportunity to polish his shot as well, after going 1-for-6 from the field and 1-for-4 from 3-point range against the Rockets.

Detroit’s final Summer League game on the schedule will be against the San Antonio Spurs Friday at 9 p.m. ET. And no, we won’t see Victor Wembanyama unfortunately. He has been shut down for the rest of the summer, as well. Nevertheless, we should have some fun seeing some more playing time for the young Pistons.