Pistons vs. Pacers GameThread: Detroit’s Summer League Finale

The Detroit Pistons play their Summer League finale today, and I have to say it has been one of the more encouraging Summer League’s for Detroit that I can remember. Sophomores Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey had plenty of ups, and a few downs, but this Summer League has been all about rookie Ausar Thompson.

The 20-year-old wing has been stuffing the box score all over the place, playing stellar defense, always finding himself in the right position defensively, and showcasing an ability to push the ball and playmake when the moment calls for it.

Two-way players Malcolm Cazalon and Jared Rhoden have also have plenty of moments. I’m sure the latter two will play today. I’m less certain if the Pistons will play or sit rookies Ausar and Marcus Sasser.

Hopefully, they play today at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBATV. As well as Pacers rookie rookie Jarace Walker, who is averaging 14 points on 34% shooting, but also collecting 7.8 rebounds with 3.3 assists, 2.6 stocks, and 2.3 turnovers.

Thompson, if you’re curious, is averaging 13.5 points on 46% shooting, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 4.1 stocks, and 2.8 turnovers.