The Pistons Pulse: Recapping Summer League, Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart Extension

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are back again this week with another episode of The Pistons Pulse. We start off the episode with the hottest topic in the world of the Detroit Pistons, the play of rookie and No. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson. There was a divide in the fanbase when Troy Weaver made the selection of the former Overtime Elite star but his play in Vegas has endeared him to almost the entire fanbase. We continue to share our evaluations of Thompson and what we expect moving forward but we also get Shawn’s thoughts from seeing him play in person.

We do of course dive into some of the other storylines that came from the Pistons Summer League action including Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, James Wiseman and the incredible final game from the other Pistons first round draft pick Marcus Sasser. Sasser had struggled a bit leading up to the fifth and final game but put on a scoring clinic on Sunday evening.

Next we discuss perhaps the second biggest storyline of the week and another one that divided the fanbase, that being the extension of Isaiah Stewart. Stewart was one of the three first round selections in Troy Weaver’s inaugural season with Detroit and by many accounts has become one of the leaders in the locker room. Of course, there is criticism about his play on the court and this led to varying opinions on the four years and 60 million dollar (incentives up to 64) deal that he signed.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

