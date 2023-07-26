The Pistons Pulse: Shawn Windsor Joins to Talk Pistons Off-season, Player Expectations and Tom Gores Quotes

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are back again this week with another episode of The Pistons Pulse and this week we are joined by another sports writer for the Detroit Free Press, Shawn Windsor. Shawn has been a frequent guest of the podcast and since he spent time out in Las Vegas covering the Detroit Pistons Summer League action we thought this would be the perfect time to bring him back on for another episode.

We start off the episode continue to talk about the hottest topic in the world of the Detroit Pistons, the play of rookie and No. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson and where expectations for his rookie season should land. There was a divide in the fanbase when Troy Weaver made the selection of the former Overtime Elite star but his play in Vegas has endeared him to almost the entire fanbase. We continue to share our evaluations of Thompson and what we expect moving forward but we also get Shawn’s thoughts from seeing him play in person and where he thinks the rookie could fit into the rotation.

We of course dive into some of the other storylines and expectations that came from the Pistons Summer League action including Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, James Wiseman, Marcus Sasser and more.

We finish off the episode discussing some of the quotes that Omari and Shawn were able to accumulate from Pistons owner Tom Gores while out in Las Vegas. Tune in to hear our thoughts on what he had to say on the rebuild thus far, how he currently sees the team and organization and his expectations for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

