Detroit Pistons lose Cory Joseph to the Golden State Warriors

The Detroit Pistons are losing veteran leader Cory Joseph as the 32-year-old guard signed a one-year deal to join the Golden State Warriors.

It was clear Joseph was no longer in the plans in Detroit after the Pistons traded for Monte Morris, who is presumably going to be the team’s primary backup point guard. Joseph goes from being the veteran on a team full of players 23 and under to being the young kid in town. The Warriors already have Steph Curry (35) and Chris Paul (38) at the point guard position, and Klay Thompson (33) playing shooting guard.

Joseph signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal where he will likely help fill the void of the losses of Ty Jerome and Donte DiVincenzo to the Cavs and Knicks, respectively.

Viewed as a locker room presence and insurance policy at the guard position heading into the season, it didn’t take long for Joseph to become a crucial component of Detroit’s rotation after Cade Cunningham was lost for the season to shin surgery.

Joseph averaged 6.9 points, 3.5 assists, 1.7 rebounds and had a respectable 55.8% true shooting percentage in 62 games for the Pistons last season. He also had a career-high 3-point attempt rate, with more than half his shots coming from the perimeter last season. In his two full seasons in Detroit, Joseph shot 40% from deep, and that is likely the role he will be asked to serve for the Warriors’ explosive offense.