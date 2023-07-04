The Pistons Pulse: Reactions and Analysis to the Pistons Offseason Thus Far

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are back this week breaking down all of the moves that the Detroit Pistons have made this offseason. The NBA Draft behind us and the cap space taken up the Pistons roster is starting to round into shape assuming there are no other major moves on the horizon.

This has been an unspectacular offseason from Troy Weaver for many fans but Omari and I take a look at each move that was made starting with the Pistons taking on the expiring contract of Joe Harris and what we think he may be able to bring to the organization in his time in Detroit.

We then discuss the acquisition of veteran point guard Monte Morris, who is also on an expiring contract, and what he could bring to the organization as well as what it means for the other guards currently on the roster. Will Morris end up being moved along himself or does his acquisition potentially mean someone else is on the move?

The Pistons also brought back some cash in exchange for the rights to Balsa Kopravica whom they sent to the Los Angeles Clippers.

We take a look at these moves individually and then where the roster stands after the dust has settled, for now. What are the holes left on the roster? What does this mean for the short term? What does it mean for the long term? And we even look at the entire NBA landscape and why some of the moves that were made happened along with anything else that may be available this summer.

In addition, the Pistons summer league roster is out for us to dive into ahead of their first game on Saturday, July 8th. A quick reminder that Omari and I will be recording together, in person, from Las Vegas next Sunday over on the Free Press YouTube Channel and we would love for you to join us for that.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

