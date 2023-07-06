Eugene Omoruyi, Xavier Brewer no longer on Detroit Pistons’ Summer League roster

The Detroit Pistons summer league team has seen some updates since first being released last week. Forward Eugene Omoruyi is no longer listed on the roster. Omoruyi impressed with the short-handed Pistons to close last season and had his option picked up by the Pistons in the offseason. However, his deal was non-guaranteed, and Detroit opted to release Omoruyi to open up the cap space needed to trade for Monte Morris and Joe Harris. While the Morris deal is official, the Harris deal is still pending, and might not be finalized for a while as the Nets look like a potential landing spot for Damian Lillard.

Without a contract in hand, it looks like Omoruyi might look to catch on with another NBA team.

Also no longer listed on Detroit’s summer league roster is forward Xavier Brewer, an undrafted player out of Alabama A&M. The Pistons filled one of those open slots by adding former Motor City Cruise center Nate Roberts.

Another player who might secure one of Detroit’s roster spots is Gabriele Procida, who the team drafted in the second round of 2022. A 6-foot-7 wing, Procida was recently in Detroit working with the Pistons, per his Instagram page. And he seemed to be on board the team plane to Las Vegas.

Parece que o Pistons viajou hoje para Las Vegas. Nossa SL começa dia 8!



Gabriele Procida Malcolm Cazalon pic.twitter.com/k0qPDgnzd2 — Pistons Brasil (@PistonsBrasil_) July 5, 2023

Whether he plays with the team or continues to work out with them before heading back over to play overseas remains to be seen. Procida currently has a multi-year deal with Alba Berlin in the Euroleague. He