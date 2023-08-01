The Pistons Pulse: Mock Trades and Sheed or Sham

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are back again this week with another episode of The Pistons Pulse and this week we enlisted your help as the listener. We know many Detroit Pistons fans feel like there is one more move to be made this offseason and/or the current roster has a little bit of unbalance. Therefore, we took to twitter and asked for everyone to submit a mock trade that they would like to see Troy Weaver execute before the start of the regular season.

We always appreciate the support from our listeners when we ask for these and they came through in a big way yet again. We got all sorts of submissions that ranged from trading away Bojan Bogdanovic to Killian Hayes to even Jaden Ivey. Make sure you tune in to find out the player who Pistons fans included most in these trade ideas and what player fans were most interested in getting in return.

We finish off the episode with the fan favorite game of “Sheed or Sham.” This is the first time we have played this game on a live recording which added to the fun as the live viewers were able to play along with us and even help Omari and I with one question each.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

