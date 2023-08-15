The Pistons Pulse: Laz Jackson Joins to talk Cade Cunningham and Young Core

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are back this week with another great episode of The Pistons Pulse. This week we had the honor of being joined by one of the original Detroit Pistons content creators and a contributor at DetroitBadBoys, Laz Jackson.

We knew Pistons fans were missing Laz talk Detroit Pistons basketball so we felt like this was the perfect time to have him on to talk about Cade Cunningham and how he has seemingly taken the NBA off-season by storm after his performance with the USA Select team. We discuss why national media seems to have forgotten about Cunningham and what we expect from the former No. 1 overall pick in this third season with the Pistons.

After a healthy discussion about Cunningham, the three of us all dive into his backcourt running mate, Jaden Ivey. We discuss the impact of Cunningham on Ivey’s game and what role we see being ultimately the best for Ivey as an individual and in terms of contributing to winning. Laz also shares his thoughts on fellow second year player, Jalen Duren. Was what we saw at NBA Summer League on the offensive end something he wants to see more of? And where is the biggest improvement needed from the 19-year-old big man?

Finally, we finish off the episode discussing the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Ausar Thompson. Laz was a fan of Thompson even before the pick was made and he outlines what made him so excited about the young OTE star.

