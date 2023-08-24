Pistons’ preseason schedule highlighted by home date with Suns

We’re still a month away, but the Detroit Pistons’ preseason schedule officially dropped today.

And the first game is a unique one for Monty Williams.

The new Pistons coach will face his old team, the Phoenix Suns, at Little Caesars Arena for Detroit’s lone home contest of the preseason on Oct. 8. It’s not going to be as cool as Monty returning to Phoenix in the regular season or hosting the Suns when the games matter, but still, a decent little storyline for the first game of this new era.

As for the rest of the preseason, it feels like a bit of an old-school barnstorming. Detroit will head to Montreal to play Canadian star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 12 before playing OKC again a week later in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

They wrap up the preseason a night later in Dallas to face the Mavericks.