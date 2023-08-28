Jamelle McMillan named head coach of the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise announced Jamelle McMillan as the team’s new head coach on Monday. The Cruise is the G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons. McMillan joined the Pistons organization in June and was on the coaching staff for Detroit’s Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Jamlle, 34, is the son of NBA veteran head coach Nate McMillan. He has served as an assistant for the past 11 years, including with the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns under Detroit’s new head coach Monty Williams. Most recently, he served as an assistant coach in Atlanta, working with his father.

McMillan replaces DJ Bakker, who left the Cruise and Pistons organizations to join Adrian Griffin’s staff with the Milwaukee Bucks. Last season, the Cruise finished with a 17-15 record, good for ninth overall in the Eastern Conference.

Cruise Host Open Tryouts

The Cruise is entering its third season as the G League team for the Pistons. The roster is expected to include Malcolm Cazalon, Jared Rhoden, Trayvon Palmer, and Stanley Umude. The Cruise will host local player tryouts on Sept. 14 at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

Tryouts are limited to the first 100 sign-ups, and there is a non-refundable $250 tryout fee. The first session will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and a second will begin at 6 p.m. ET. More information is available on Pistons.com.