The Pistons Pulse: Predicting 2023-2024 Stat Lines for Cade, Ivey, Ausar, Duren and MORE!

Omari and I are back this week with another great episode of The Pistons Pulse. This week we truly dive into the upcoming season for the first time with our Pistons Pulse Player Projections. We did this same activity right around a year ago in anticipation for the Detroit Pistons 2022-2023 season and took some real heat from the fanbase for our lower expectations of Jaden Ivey’s rookie season.

Tune into this episode to see if we do the same thing with No. 5 overall pick, Ausar Thompson, and the Pistons second first round pick, Marcus Sasser. We also fully dive into many of the other players on the roster and give our thoughts on what we expect their statlines to be during the 2023-2024 season.

Entering his fourth season with the Pistons, where do the box score numbers go for Killian Hayes? And, does he even finish the season on this roster? What kind of usage and numbers is James Wiseman going to put up in his first full season with this organization? Does Isaiah Stewart make the jump that many fans expect, and many don’t, that will warrant the contract extension he received over the summer?

During the middle portion of the episode we dive into three of the most exciting young players on the roster in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. Do Omari and I see a big statistical jump coming from Jalen Duren in year two? Will our projections for Jaden Ivey again be too low? And, just how high are we on a healthy Cade Cunningham?

