The Pistons Pulse: DBB Live’s Jack Kelly & Wes Davenport

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

I am solo again this week with Omari taking a much deserved, and needed, vacation after a long season and off-season (Omari will be back next week). In his absence we still have some great content for you as DetroitBadBoys’ own DBB Live crew of Jack Kelly and Wes Davenport join me to talk Detroit Pistons basketball.

Jack and Wes are doing an amazing job with the DBB Lives and that is something you should be checking out on a weekly basis if you are not already. DetroitBadBoys YouTube Link to DBB LIVE.

We get some thoughts on the off-season from Jack and Wes but then really dive into some individual players and one aspect of their game we would really like to see improve this season. Where does Cade Cunningham need to improve for this team to be successful? Where is the biggest growth for Jaden Ivey? Jalen Duren? Isaiah Stewart?

The discussion then ventures a little more into the future and who we think is on this team when they are truly competing deep into the playoffs. Who are truly members of the “core”? What moves will ultimately happen to get them where they want to go?

We also touch on overall expectations for this season and what we think the team can be.

We also touch on overall expectations for this season and what we think the team can be.

