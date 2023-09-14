DBB Live: Over-Under Projections for the 2023-2024 Detroit Pistons

Join Wes and Jack tonight from 6 pm E.T. for your weekly dose of interactive Detroit Pistons discussion.

We still find ourselves deep in the doldrums of the NBA offseason, however, that’s not going to stop us from pondering potential outcomes for our beloved Pistons.

In tonight's episode, we’ll open the show dissecting a list of Piston-related over-under projections for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Make sure to join us from our new weekly start time of 6 pm E.T., and as always, drop any comments or topics you’d like to hear discussed in the comments below.

DBB Live Vitals:

When: Thursday from 6 pm ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel

How to submit questions:

Detroit Bad Boys Website: Comment section of the weekly DBB Live episode articles.

Twitter: @detroitbadboys , @jack_kelly_313 or @therealwesd3

, or YouTube: Chat section of DBB Live recording — Subscribe here

As always, Be sure to leave any questions or topics you want to be discussed in the comment section below.

Finally, make sure you are subscribed to the Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel, we’ve got you covered all offseason long as Detroit enters Phase 2 of the Restoration.

Last Week’s Show: