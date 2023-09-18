Motor City Cruise acquire Treveon Graham in trade with Long Island Nets

The Motor City Cruise announced today that the team has acquired both the returning player rights to Treveon Graham and a first-round pick in the 2024 G League Draft from the Long Island Nets in exchange for the returning player rights to Keifer Sykes.

Last season, Graham averaged 4.6 points per game (PPG) and 3.5 rebounds per game (RPG) in 12.3 minutes per game (MPG) through 19 games played with Brooklyn’s G League affiliate.

He has played in 180 NBA games for the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Atlanta Hawks.

Coincidentally, the last NBA game that Graham appeared in was what turned out to be his teammate Vince Carter’s last game in the NBA; right before the league shut down and picked up a few months later in the bubble.

Remember this?

Graham was on that Hawks team after Minnesota traded him and Jeff Teague to Atlanta for Allen Crabbe in early 2020.

Sykes averaged 15.6 PPG, 7.8 assists per game (APG), and 3.8 RPG for the Cruise last season. He has played in 32 NBA games, starting in 11 of those contests, all for the Indiana Pacers prior to playing for Detroit’s G League affiliate this past season.

The 2024 NBA G League Draft is scheduled for October 28 at 1 p.m. ET. The Cruise will open their new season on November 12 in Grand Rapids against the Grand Rapids Gold. The team will then play their home opener at Wayne State Fieldhouse on November 14 against the Iowa Wolves.