The Pistons Pulse: Omari is BACK, All Mailbag Episode

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari is BACK from his much needed, and deserved, vacation and we are thrilled for his return. We begin the episode discussing his time off and how he spent it including in Montreal where our Detroit Pistons will play in less than a month. We then go fully into an All Mailbag episode answering questions from followers on twitter and from fans that tuned into the episode live on YouTube. We discuss training camp expectations and storylines, potential starting lineups, roster additions and MORE!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

