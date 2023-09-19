Motor City Cruise acquire Jontay Porter in trade with Wisconsin Herd

The Motor City Cruise announced that the team has acquired Jontay Porter from the Wisconsin Herd in exchange for Kyler Edwards and Jaime Echenique.

Porter, the 6’11” big man out of Missouri, averaged 11.5 points per game (PPG), 11.5 rebounds per game (RPG), 3.5 assists per game (APG), and 2.8 blocks per game (BPG) in 17 games played with the Herd last season.

Prior to that, he spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies making 11 appearances for the team during the 2020-21 NBA season. He then signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Milwaukee Bucks to guarantee himself an invite to the team’s 2022 training camp, leading to the season with Milwaukee’s G League affiliate.

Edwards played in 25 games throughout the Cruise’s regular season schedule this past year. He averaged 12.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 3.2 APG while shooting 35.2 percent from three on 6.6 3-point attempts per game.

Echenique spent time in the post for the Cruise in 13 games last season, where he averaged 13.3 PPG and 7.6 RPG.

The Cruise will open their new season on Nov. 12 in Grand Rapids against the Grand Rapids Gold. The team will then play their home opener at Wayne State Fieldhouse on Nov. 14 against the Iowa Wolves.

The 2024 NBA G League Draft is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. ET. The draft pool is comprised of 100+ players who sign with the league to become draft-eligible. These players include undrafted free agents, international prospects, and players who become waived by NBA teams following training camp.