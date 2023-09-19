Detroit Pistons to hold media day on Oct. 2

The Detroit Pistons will hold their annual media day on Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The team announced that players, new head coach Monty Williams and general manager Troy Weaver will speak to media.

It is unclear if the sessions will be lived streamed and accessible for fans through either the team’s website or social accounts.

There are plenty of intriguing and emerging storylines that are sure to be touched on at Media Day, and while these sort of events are not the place where news breaks or people dive into gnarly subjects like playing rotations or that other P word (playoffs), it is a chance for players and staff to share their perspective on how they are approaching the upcoming season.

It will be a chance to hear from Cade Cunningham about his offseason of recovery and development after missing nearly all of last season to an ankle injury.

It’s a chance to hear how Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, who both impressed as rookies, are approaching year two and continuing to add to their games.

We will be able to talk to Isaiah Stewart fresh off a new long-term contract about what that investment means for him, what it says about the team’s priorities, and how he is hoping to show the team and its fans that the money was, in fact, a wise investment.

I can’t think about the words James Wiseman without immediately wondering what role and playing time might look like, and his perspective on what could potentially be his least chaotic and most encouraging offseason of his young career. If Wiseman is going to have a role on this team, or even a role elsewhere in the NBA, he’s kinda gotta show it this year. It’s a big year for the former top-3 pick. What’s he think about all that?

Ausar Thompson is coming into the league as a highly touted rookie, and maybe I’m showing my bias here, but I can’t think of another player whose team might be most immediately relying on as an immediate impact defensive presence.

Thompson wowed in the Summer League without having to score tons of points. But that’s Summer League. What does he plan for his rookie year in the NBA? What is his offensive priority? Defensive priority?

Killian Hayes is looking like the odd man out. I’m sure he and his coach will say all the right things about his talent, several players competing for roles, and how Hayes has improved in the offseason. Truthfully, if Hayes can build even the modicum of reliable offense then many questions go away. But getting from here to there will be a journey. And we will hear how Killian is taking on the challenge.

Bojan Bogdanovic is the most talented offensive player on the Pistons. The most reliable veteran. But is he even a starter on this team? I’ll be curious what the brass says about his role and how he approaches his responsibility as a leader and steadying influence on a rebuilding (restoring) team.

What am I missing? What immediately comes to mind for you, and what are you hoping to hear at media day?