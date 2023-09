Detroit Pistons release full 2023-24 schedule

The Detroit Pistons released their full 2023-24 NBA schedule on Thursday, including local broadcast and radio coverage.

All 82 regular season games will be on Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Detroit Extra, or NBA TV this season. Of Detroit’s four schedule preseason games, three will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit while one, scheduled against the Oklahoma City Thunder, will not be broadcast locally.

An admittedly quick glance indicates that the Pistons will have 10 back-to-back games this season, including three in the short month of February. The longest road trips include a four-game trip to kick off 2024 and another four-game road trip in April.

There is an inordinate amount of road games to conclude the season, with just two of the team’s final 11 games of the season being played at Little Caesars Arena.

I'll have more to share after I get a closer look at the schedule. What stands out to you?