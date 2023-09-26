The Pistons Pulse: Detroit Pistons Best Lineups Addition

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are back this week talking about all of the possible lineups Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons could employ this season with the current roster construction. Who do Omari and I WANT to be in the starting lineup and who do we THINK will be in the starting lineup? What will the overall 10 man rotation be? What is the best closing lineup that can be put on the floor? Best floor spacing?

We discuss all of these and many more on this week’s episode of The Pistons Pulse.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse! Please leave a comment and if you have the time go over to Apple or Spotify and leave us a 5-star rating and review we would greatly appreciate it. You can also watch and support the podcast on the Detroit Free Press YouTube channel (link below) and subscribe so you never miss a live recording of the podcast.

Detroit Free Press YouTube Link

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports