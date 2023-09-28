DBB Live: Previewing the Pistons Frontcourt

Join Wes and Jack tonight from 6 pm E.T. for your weekly dose of interactive Detroit Pistons discussion.

Sean Corp, the Managing Editor of Detroit Bad Boys, will join the show this evening, as the crew preview a crowded Pistons frontcourt.

Jack and Wes will also share their thoughts on the blockbuster trade between the Portland Trailblazers and Milwaukee Bucks, specifically how Damian Lillard joining the Central Division effects Detroit now and in the future.

Make sure to tune in from 6 pm E.T., and drop any comments or topics you’d like to hear discussed in the comments below.

DBB Live Vitals:

When: Thursday at 6 pm ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel

How to submit questions:

Detroit Bad Boys Website: Comment section of the weekly DBB Live episode articles.

Twitter: @detroitbadboys , @jack_kelly_313 or @therealwesd3

, or YouTube: Chat section of DBB Live recording — Subscribe here

As always, Be sure to leave any questions or topics you want to be discussed in the comment section below.

Last Week’s Show: