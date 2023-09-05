The Pistons Pulse: NBA Cap Expert Keith Smith

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

I am solo this week with Omari taking a much deserved, and needed, vacation after a long season and off-season. Omari will be absent for this episode and next week’s - where I will be joined by the DBB Live crew, Wes Davenport and Jack Kelly - before returning for our episode on September 19th.

For the 86th episode of The Pistons Pulse I had the pleasure of being joined by friend of the podcast, Keith Smith. Keith is probably our most frequent guest on the podcast and one of the best as there is nobody better with NBA and salary cap conversation.

I get the chance to talk with Keith about the Detroit Pistons off-season and how he feels about the moves made by Troy Weaver. Of course I have to ask him about the Pistons drafting of Overtime Elite star, Ausar Thompson, with the No. 5 overall pick and what he thought about him after watching live at NBA Summer League.

We then dive into the rest of the Pistons off-season that proved to be a little uneventful considering the expectations some had with the amount of salary cap space that was available to the organization. Does Keith think a different path could, and should, have been taken by Weaver and the front office?

After taking a look at the past, we actually look towards the future. How is the team set up to make potential moves at the NBA Trade Deadline or next off-season? There is often mixed feelings about the idea of cap space within the NBA, especially for certain destinations that many deem less desirable, but I ask Keith about the value of that cap space and other ways it can be used if not for big named free agents.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse! Please leave a comment and if you have the time go over to Apple or Spotify and leave us a 5-star rating and review we would greatly appreciate it. You can also watch and support the podcast on the Detroit Free Press YouTube channel (link below) and subscribe so you never miss a live recording of the podcast.

Detroit Free Press YouTube Link

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports