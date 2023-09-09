Wanted: Contributors to Detroit Bad Boys

The Detroit Pistons might have had a decidedly uninteresting offseason, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be a very interesting team next season. Cade Cunningham is back, healthy, and turning heads with the USA Select Team, and during summer runs. Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren are ready for year 2 after promising rookie campaigns. Amen Thompson looks like a day 1 menace on defense who can also run the floor and be a secondary playmaker. There is even a little veteran depth with Monte Morris and Joe Harris.

Doesn’t that sound like a team you want to write about? Especially if you could do it on the most popular, well-respected Detroit Pistons fan website on the internet we all love to hate?

Now you can. Detroit Bad Boys is once again looking for additional contributors to add to our staff. Contributors can also be paid after establishing themselves as consistent, valuable voices to the DBB community.

This year, I am breaking out the kinds of positions we’re looking for, so please indicate which role/s you’re interested in when submitting your application (a brief online form).

Motor City Cruise Beat Writer

I’m starting with this position because it is a new and unique opportunity. Are you a high schooler or early in your college journey and looking for real experience covering a professional team? Do you want reps covering games live, in person, writing on deadline, and interviewing coaches and players? Then join DBB as a Motor City Cruise beat writer. If you’re interested in journalism as a profession, want professional experience, or want to bolster your clips as you look for a future internship, this could be a perfect role for you.

Detroit Pistons Game Coverage/Breaking News

This role is straightforward — there are 82 games per season, and we need to cover every one of them with insightful and informative previews and game recaps. This is an ideal role for folks interested in learning the art of news writing, deadlines, and how to cover games regularly. Journalism majors or newer writers who want to learn how to cover breaking news could excel in this role.

Detroit Pistons Analysis

This is an area where DBB coverage is truly unparalleled. We have a long history of breaking down games and players so that fans understand where players are excelling, where they are falling short, and how lineups, rotations, and decisions are influencing the product on the floor. This is an ideal role for slightly more experienced writers who also have a passion for in-depth analysis, deep dives into stats, breaking down film, or providing that next level of coverage.

Detroit Bad Boys Social Media

Do you want to learn how to engage fan communities, learn brand voice, and have ideas on how to lead and be a part of the conversation on social media platforms from Facebook, Twixter, YouTube? Then join us and help our writers get eyeballs on their work and engage fans all over the world.