The Pindown: Jaden Ivey’s Reintroduction

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

Three monumental moments happened since the guys last recorded: the Lions won a playoff game, the Pistons made a trade AND they won a game. In a relatively great week, all things considered, Wes and Blake break down Jaden Ivey’s emergence and why it will continue when Cade returns as well as the deal for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala. They also discuss if the front office is on the same page as Monty Williams and how Monte Morris may be utilized when he makes his long awaited return.

We’ve got you covered for all this and more in this week’s episode!

Detroit Bad Boys YouTube

Follow Wes Davenport on Twitter @TheRealWesD3

Follow Blake Silverman on Twitter @BlakeSilverman

Follow Detroit Bad Boys on Twitter @DetroitBadBoys