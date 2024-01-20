Pistons vs. Bucks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Saturday afternoon will be the third matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks. Game one featured a narrow two-point defeat for the Pistons. That was back when their NBA-record losing streak was a charming six games. The two teams faced off again a little over a month later and the Bucks sent Detroit to its 23rd straight loss in a 146-114 beatdown.

Game Vitals

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +13.5

Analysis

What kind of game are we in for tonight? Well, Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are both out. Cade is playing himself back after an absence with a knee strain. Stewart rolled his ankle a bit and hopefully his time off will be brief. Losing your most important offensive player and your most reliable defensive player is not a recipe for success when going against a team as potent as the Bucks. However, this same Bucks team did just lay an egg against the Cleveland Cavalier; a 135-95 stinker that halted a brief three-game winning streak.

This feels like a game that will be decided in the 130s, and that is if the Pistons get a bit lucky and manage to keep pace with Milwaukee’s offense. The Pistons simply don’t have easy answers for players like Giannis in the interior and Brook Lopez on the perimeter. Hopefully, this will continue a string of good Jaden Ivey games, because he should have an opportunity to really do some major damage, and don’t discount the chance for a Jalen Duren 20-20 game.

Projected Starters

Detroit Pistons (4-37)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Kevin Knox, Jalen Duren

Milwaukee Bucks (28-13)

Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Question of the Game

How many combined minutes for Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari tonight? How many minutes for James Wiseman?