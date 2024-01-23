Submit your questions for The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast

It’s mailbag time. For this week’s recording of The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast, we have DBB’s salary cap expert Kyle Metz joining the show

Send in your questions now for us to answer this week’s episode. Please submit your question to the comments section here or on Twitter to @TheRealWesD3 and/or @blakesilverman.

Join us Thursday evening as we recap the past week of Pistons basketball. Can we expect another trade in the immediate future? What names are available that are a good fit? With the imminent return of Cade Cunningham (and potentially Monte Morris), how will the rotation look?

The podcast will be uploaded to all audio platforms Friday morning.

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast Vitals:

When: Thursday Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Detroit Bad Boys YouTube Channel

How to submit questions:

Detroit Bad Boys Website: Comment section of the weekly Pindown episode articles.

Twitter: @detroitbadboys , @blakesilverman or @therealwesd3

, or YouTube: Chat section of The Pindown live recording — Subscribe here

As always, leave any questions or topics you want to be discussed in the comment section below.

Listen to the show’s recording Friday morning wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Last Week’s Show: