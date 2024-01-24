Pistons vs. Hornets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

We thought we were going to finally get a proper look at the Detroit Pistons team in full tonight as they face the Charlotte Hornets, but, alas, it wasn’t meant to be. It was announced yesterday that star guard Cade Cunningham and veteran guard Monte Morris were probable against the Hornets. Cunningham was set to return from a knee strain and Morris was set to make his season debut. In the early afternoon Wednesday, Cade’s status was downgraded to doutful and by early evening it was downgraded again to out. When asked about Cunningham, head coach Monty Williams said they wanted to give him a little more time to get into game shape after the layoff. Morris, however, is still set to make his debut, and he could play a big role for the Pistons. It’s no secret that Killian Hayes is struggling mightily on offense and that Jaden Ivey can be prone to an unforced error or two. Morris represents an initiator who should be able to provide spacing that Killian can’t and a steady hand that you only get from playing for six years in the NBA. Throughout his career, Morris has had one of the top assist-to-turnover ratios in the NBA, and that is definitely something the Pistons could use.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -2.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (4-39)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Charlotte Hornets (10-31)

LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Cody Martin, Miles Bridges, Nick Richards