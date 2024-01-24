Pistons beat Hornets, record fifth win on back of Bogdanovic’s 34 points

The Detroit Pistons won a basketball game. When that statement is available to make, you have to say it like it is.

Plus, it’s their second win in less than 10 calendar days!

Monte Morris made his season debut, his first game on the floor in a Pistons uniform. The veteran from Flint and 2013 Michigan Mr. Basketball put up seven points, three rebounds, and three assists in 11 minutes off the bench.

Bojan Bogdanovic provided the scoring volume Detroit needed to come out with a win. He dropped 34 points and connected on five of his 10 3-point attempts. He hit a three to tie the game at 106 with only 1:46 remaining. That 3-ball sparked a 10-0 Detroit run through the final horn. The Hornets wouldn’t score again and the Pistons emerged victorious 113-106.

Charlotte rolled into Little Caesars Arena fresh off a come from behind win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. The Wolves are tied for the best record in the Western Conference. Charlotte won despite Karl Anthony-Towns dropping a franchise record 62 points.

Then on Tuesday morning, they traded Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry’s expiring contract and a protected first-round pick. There’s something to say about teams trading consequential players just before they play the Pistons, but I digress.

Cade Cunningham remained on the shelf, although his return seems imminent. He showed up as probable in Detroit’s injury report prior to the game before he was downgraded to questionable and ultimately ruled out. In advance of the game, head coach Monty Williams noted that Cunningham’s return-to-play conditioning wasn’t quite where they wanted, keeping him out on Wednesday.

Monty Williams says they decided Cade Cunningham needs a bit more time to work on his conditioning and get more practice reps, so won't play tonight. He was probable last night, downgraded to questionable today. Monte Morris will make his debut with the Pistons tonight. — Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) January 24, 2024

In theory, Cunningham should be good to go for the Pistons next game Saturday at home against the Washington Wizards. With Morris back, we can soon expect a fully healthy Pistons roster for the first time this season.

How Williams manages minutes in the backcourt with both players back is intriguing. Presumably, a fully healthy guard room means less minutes to go around for at least one of Killian Hayes or rookie Marcus Sasser.

Against Charlotte, Isaiah Stewart returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench for the first time this season Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the win, he scored 11 points and added eight rebounds in 34 minutes.

Although Jalen Duren struggled with early foul trouble, he added a couple of big buckets in the Pistons fourth quarter run which helped seal the victory. Most notably, a huge dunk to go up two possessions in the final minute of the game.

OH MY JALEN DUREN

pic.twitter.com/JHWParkGiF — Dime Alerts (@dimealerts) January 25, 2024

I mean, look at that bench energy.

After the slower than usual start, Duren finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, connecting on 7-for-9 attempts from the field.

The Pistons recorded their whopping fifth win of the season. This one even stopped their loss column from ticking to 40 through only 44 games.

Dare I say, they even have an opportunity to string a couple wins together, getting Washington at home the next time they hit the floor. With the likely return of Cunningham, that’s a winnable game. Even though it’s a risk to circle any game as winnable for this team.