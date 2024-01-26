The Pindown: Previewing the Trade Deadline with Kyle Metz

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

Special guest Kyle Metz joins Wes to break down the Pistons’ current cap sheet, what it means for the upcoming trade deadline, and what it may mean going into the summer. Kyle outlines the value of the recent Marvin Bagley III trade, what it may take to acquire Zach LaVine and why it won’t ruin their future flexibility, and what the Pistons’ best strategy for this upcoming deadline should be.

We’ve got you covered for all this and more in this week’s episode!

