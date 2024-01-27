Pistons vs. Wizards GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Monte Morris has finally arrived, Isaiah Stewart is back healthy, the Detroit Pistons have traded for some bench bigs, and today Cade Cunningham is probable to return after missing time with a knee strain. Don’t get it twisted, the Pistons are still a bad team. But they are now playing competently enough, and with enough people filling sensible roles that there is at least a sliver of hope from game to game. That is especially true when facing a team they’ve already beaten once. This afternoon, the Washington Wizards visit Little Caesars Arena. If the Pistons won today, it would be the first time they’ve won consecutive games, and the second time this season they will have beaten the same team more than once this season.

Game Vitals

When: 12 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -3

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (7-37)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Washington Wizards (5-39)

Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford