Pistons vs. Thunder GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons, even in this miserable season, always seem to find a way to pull the rug out from under you. The team finally starts seemingly like they are figuring out rotations, roles, and looking competent, and then they deliver an absolutely dreadful performance like Saturday’s afternoon loss to the Washington Wizards. Now, they face the apple of every rebuilding team’s eye — the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They are clearly overmatched at every position, and I particularly dread the mismatch at the point guard and center spots. Seeing how Cade Cunningham matchup up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and how Jalen Duren tries to overcome rookie phenom Chet Holmgren should be interesting. They both have the talent to go toe-to-toe, but they can also both be exploited in matchups because of subpar defense.

I’m at least hoping for a stronger outing from Cade Cunningham tonight. We saw the worst of early-season Cunningham in his first game back from a knee strain against the Thunder. He was making poor decisions, forcing things, and turning the ball over a ton. He blamed execution and lack of spacing. Yes the windows were tight, but it’s been a while since I’d seen Cade make that many unforced errors. Hopefully, with a game under him he can find his rhythm again. The same can be said for Monte Morris. He clearly is not 100% in his first games back. Hopefully, every game gets a bit easier and he becomes that stabalizing presence at guard this team so desperately needs.

Game Vitals

When: 2 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +12.5

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (5-40)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

OKC Thunder (32-13)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren

Question of the Game

