Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren named to 2024 Rising Stars game

Detroit Pistons second-year standouts Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren will take part in the Rising Stars game at the NBA’s 2024 All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

The Pistons sophomores join a player pool of the best and brightest young stars across the league, plus a handful of selections from the NBA G League. The event is slated for Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET, shown on TNT.

In year two, Ivey is averaging 14.3 points per game (PPG), 3.8 rebounds per game (RPG), and 3.7 assists per game (APG). After a mysterious start to the season thanks to his standing in new head coach Monty Williams’ rotation, he climbed toward a high usage role for Detroit as the season went on. In the month of January, he has averaged 17.4 PPG, 4.7 APG, and 4.5 RPG.

Ivey returns to Indiana to put on a show in front of familiar faces after he starred for two seasons at Purdue.

Duren, the dominant five-man out of Memphis, has averaged 14.1 PPG and 11.9 RPG in 31 games played so far in his second season. He missed 15 games battling through ankle injuries.

He shined in Detroit’s recent win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, putting up 22 points and grabbing 21 rebounds. And don’t forget, he added six assists too.

The Rising Stars event consists of four teams and three games, with the seven G League players comprised of their own team, coached by Detlef Schrempf. The 21 NBA players will be drafted into three seven-player teams coached by former NBA stars Pau Gasol and Detroit’s own Jalen Rose, as well as WNBA legend Tamika Catchings.

The Rising Stars Draft will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. ET and stream live on the NBA App.

All three games in the event will play toward a target score, similar to the elam ending implemented for the NBA All-Star Game. The winners of the first two games will meet each other for a final game to crown the Rising Stars champion.

Now we wait to see whether Ivey and Duren will pair together or take opposite sides of the court at All-Star Weekend. Maybe, just maybe, Rose will make it his mission to end up with the Pistons young guns.