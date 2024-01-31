Pistons vs. Cavs GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

In the recent past, there was no reason not to expect anything other than a Detroit Pistons blowout at the hands of whatever team managed to go up against them. Recently, though, I’m not sure what to expect on any given night. I guess that’s a sign of progress as well as damning a team with the faintest of praise. This is a Pistons team that can get embarrassed in a loss to the Washington Wizards and also play perhaps their best game of the year in a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. So what should be expected as Detroit faces another of the league’s premier defenses in the Cleveland Cavaliers? Honestly, I have no idea, but I guess I’m sort of dying to find out. Progress, indeed.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +12.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (6-40):

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren

Cleveland Cavaliers (28-16):

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Struss, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen