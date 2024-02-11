Detroit Pistons sign Tosan Evbuomwan to 10-day contract

The Detroit Pistons are signing first-year forward Tosan Evbuomwan to a 10-day contract, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He recently completed a separate 10-day deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. Prior to that, he spent time within the Pistons organization playing for the Motor City Cruise in the NBA G League.

With Memphis, he appeared in four games, averaging 18.5 minutes per game in those contests. Now, the Pistons bring him back under their roof with an open roster spot after various roster moves from the past week’s trade deadline.

With the Cruise, he averaged 15.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 39.4 percent from three on 2.5 attempts.

Throughout the season, Cruise head coach Jamelle McMillan referred to Evbuomwan (pronounced eh-WOAH-MA) as the team’s X-factor, able to impact the game wherever needed. He helped lead Princeton to a Sweet 16 appearance last season where he played a point-forward, or maybe even a point-center, role.

“He moves all over the floor, plays positions three through five,” McMillan said of Evbuomwan earlier this season. “We’re putting him in all kinds of matchups because of his ability to switch and move his feet.

“He’s a connector for us offensively moving the basketball from side to side.”

That role changes at the next level, but the way he influences the game still shines.

“I want to try and dominate,” Evbuomwan said at Cruise media day before the season. “I want to impact the game positively on both ends of the floor. Work on that each game, just really try and dominate.”

He spent the offseason with the Pistons after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent before earning an Exhibit 10 deal to join the team for training camp. After that, he took strides with the Cruise, which led to earning the 10-day deal with Memphis.

Now, the Pistons give a shot to the 6’7” stretch forward who already understands their system and has many fans within the organization.

He fits seamlessly into the team’s current trend of adding wings with size who can defend, crash the glass and shoot the ball.