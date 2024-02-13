Pistons vs. Lakers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The new-look Detroit Pistons face the same-as-ever Los Angeles Lakers tonight, and it could be an interesting test as the Pistons look to both build on some recent success and also potentially juggle even more new players into the rotation. The Pistons are not quite at full strength, however, with both Isaiah Stewart and Quentin Grimes, acquired at the trade deadline from the New York Knicks, unavailable because of injury. I would expect both to be back after the All-Star break. For the Lakers, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as questionable but expected to suit up.

Game Vitals

When: 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (8-44)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, Jalen Duren

Los Angeles Lakers (28-26)

D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis