Isaiah Stewart allegedly punches Suns’ Drew Eubanks before game

Detroit Pistons’ injured center Isaiah Stewart and Phoenix Suns big man Drew Eubanks were involved in an altercation hours prior to Wednesday’s game between the two teams, with Stewart reportedly punching Eubanks.

The story was broken on X by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Charania reported that both players were “chest-to-chest” before Stewart punched Eubanks, and that police are now involved.

Both Stewart and Eubanks were going chest-to-chest before a swing to Eubanks' face connected on Wednesday, sources said. Both were separated and there is police presence involved with the situation in Phoenix tonight. https://t.co/Kif6SiVp7q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2024

The altercation occurred in the back tunnels of Footprint Center where the Suns and Pistons were scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET. Stewart was already listed as out with an ankle injury. It is unclear if Eubanks will suit up for the game.

The NBA is expected to review footage of the incident, Charania writes.

The Detroit Pistons released an official statement shortly before 10 p.m. ET:

“We are aware of the incident between Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks prior to this evening’s game. We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities.”

Prior to the game, Drew Eubanks spoke to the media and said he was “sucker punched” by Stewart. He alleged it happened in the arena parking lot, according to Arizona Sports.

“Basically, we were walking in, words were said, and we got face-to-face, and then he just sucker-punched me,” Eubanks told the media. “You can see what [Stewart] does, how he acts on the court.”

Stewart has always seemed like a f— around and find out type of player. He’s never been shy about getting into it with opposing players, and he’s never backed down from anyone. Still, “find out” also includes the kind of punishment that comes when you go too far.

The Suns released an official statement prior to the game:

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

We know very little about what happened, and there is a small chance that this is an inaccurate or one-sided account of what happened. However, if we take the information at face value, it seems the biggest question at this point is how many games Stewart, and maybe Eubanks, will be suspended.

We will have more as news develops.