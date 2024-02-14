Pistons vs. Suns GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

A game must be played as the Detroit Pistons face the Phoenix Suns, but I’m not sure it’s going to get as much focus as the developing story of a pregame altercation between Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks, which reportedly included Stewart punching the Suns big man.
Game Vitals
When: 9 p.m. ET
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +12.5
Projected Lineups
Detroit Pistons (8-45)
Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, Jalen Duren
Phoenix Suns (32-22)
Devin Booker, Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic
