The Pindown: Oh, Where Did Our Love Go?

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

The Pistons generated some real buzz after the trade deadline by beginning their west coast swing 2-1, then the sky came crashing down. This week, Wes and Blake discuss what happened in those games, how Ausar Thompson’s great play came at the expense of the other starters, and what Monty Williams should do about it.

We’ve got you covered for all this and more in this week’s episode!

Detroit Bad Boys YouTube

Follow Wes Davenport on Twitter @TheRealWesD3

Follow Blake Silverman on Twitter @BlakeSilverman

Follow Detroit Bad Boys on Twitter @DetroitBadBoys