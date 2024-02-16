Rising Stars Game OpenThread: Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren get a chance to shine

There isn’t much of a Detroit Pistons footprint at NBA All-Star Weekend this weekend in Indianapolis, but we do at least get to see a couple great young Pistons in the Rising Stars game. Both second-year players Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren will compete for coach Tamika Catching’s team.

The format of the Rising Stars game has been a bit different these past couple years, and I actually prefer it to the typical horror show that is the actual All-Star game.

There are now four teams instead of two, and they play a semi-final and a final game with the first team to 40 points winning in round 1, and the first team to 25 in the final round.

Shorter games, smaller rosters, hypothetically equals more intensity, or at least more than in Sunday’s contest. The game will begin at 9 p.m. ET and air on TNT.

The four teams are made up of NBA rookies and sophomores and then seven G-Leaguers.

Rising Stars Rosters

These rosters come courtesy of an explainer on CBS Sports.

Team Pau Gasol

Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Brandin Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Cason Wallace, Bilal Coulibaly.

Team Tamika Catchings

Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Keegan Murray, Scoot Henderson, Keyonte George, Vince Williams Jr. (injury replacement for Dyson Daniels).

Team Jalen Rose

Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Bennedict Mathurin, Dereck Lively II, Jordan Hawkins, Walker Kessler, Jeremy Sochan (injury replacement for Shaedon Sharpe).

Team Detlef Schrempf

Izan Almansa, Matas Buzelis, Mac McClung, Tyler Smith, Oscar Tshiebwe, Alondes Williams, Emoni Bates (injury replacement for Ron Holland).