The Pindown: Who Should Start in Stewart’s Absence?

Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB's resident draft expert.

Guest Sean Corp joins the podcast to break down the fall out of Isaiah Stewart’s two week injury and the “Pros and Cons” he’s seen out of Jalen Duren so far this season. Sean and Wes also discuss three names to watch in this upcoming draft (and one to avoid), a sneaky potential trade target, and they revisit their own takes on this past offseason.

