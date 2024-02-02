Pistons vs. Clippers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are playing harder. The Pistons are playing better. But the Pistons are certainly still not playing smarter. They are prone to truly gobsmacking errors of judgement and execution. It has cost them several games this season. What will we be in store for tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers? Who knows. But hopefully having a smart veteran big on the floor can help settle the Pistons and provide some spacing and shooting, and maybe even some well-meaning, slow-footed defense from Danilo Gallinari. With both Isaiah Stewart and Mike Muscala unavailable because of injury, Danilo will be a key player in this game.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +12

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (6-41)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Kevin Knox, Jalen Duren

Los Angeles Clippers (31-15)

James Harden, Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Mason Plumlee