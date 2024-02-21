Detroit Pistons waive two-way player Malcolm Cazalon

The Detroit Pistons waived first-year player Malcolm Cazalon, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He held a two-way contract with the team throughout this season.

The French product played overseas prior to signing the two-way deal to play in Detroit. He played with the Pistons’ Summer League squad and spent most of his regular season in the G League with the Motor City Cruise. He appeared in 26 games for the Cruise throughout the Winter Showcase and regular season schedule.

He averaged 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 34.6% from three throughout the G League’s regular season. In the Winter Showcase, he averaged 11.8 points per game and shot 42.8% from deep.

Cazalon’s release opens up a two-way spot for Detroit, alongside other current two-way players Stanley Umude and Jared Rhoden. Both have seen more NBA action compared to Cazalon, who briefly appeared in one game for the Pistons earlier this season. Umude has made 17 appearances with the NBA club this season, while Rhoden has played in six games.

It’s currently unclear what the Pistons plan to do with their newly opened two-way spot. The team may look to take a flier on a young player who will get some NBA action throughout the final stretch of the season.

One name that may make sense for a two-way deal is Tosan Evbuomwan, who is currently playing on a 10-day contract with the Pistons. Before his brief deal with the Pistons, he completed another 10-day deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. Prior to both NBA call-ups, he played with the Cruise after signing with the Pistons as an undrafted free agent this past summer.

Should the organization want to keep Evbuomwan around, their only option may be signing him to a rest of season contract or a two-way deal, as he’s already received NBA interest elsewhere.