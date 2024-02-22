My Buddy: Pistons sign Buddy Boeheim to two-year, two-way contract

The Detroit Pistons signed Buddy Boeheim to a two-way contract according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal spans across multiple seasons according to the report.

Detroit opened up one of their two-way roster spots yesterday after waiving first-year player Malcolm Cazalon.

Boeheim has spent this season with the Motor City Cruise exclusively after playing on a two-way deal with the Pistons last season. This year, he’s near the top of the G League in total 3-pointers made with 67, while shooting at 43.8% clip on 7.7 3-point attempts per game throughout the Cruise’s regular season schedule.

He dropped 38 points on Feb. 8 to lead the Cruise to a win over the Maine Celtics. He made seven threes while adding eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. As of late, he has broken out as a top option and highly efficient scorer for the Cruise, averaging 24.6 points over his last five games.

This past summer, he played with the Pistons during Summer League and participated in their training camp prior to joining the Cruise for the regular season. He has added size in an effort to improve defensively and round out his game on top of his scoring ability.

Now, he gets the opportunity to split time between the Cruise and the NBA club after making 10 appearances with the Pistons during his rookie season. For the Pistons, Boeheim brings an efficient shooter on volume who can show off improvements made to his game while developing within their organization.