Isaiah Stewart suspended three games by NBA for pregame incident with Suns’ Drew Eubanks

The NBA announced it suspended Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart three games without pay for “initiating a physical altercation” with Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks on Feb. 14. The NBA release also notes that Stewart “punched and pushed” Eubanks during the incident.

The suspension begins with tonight’s matchup between Detroit and Indiana, meaning Stewart will also miss Saturday’s home game against the Orlando Magic and a road contest Feb. 26 against the New York Knicks.

Further, Stewart’s misdemeanor assault charge has been dismissed by the Phoenix Municipal Court, according to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. The motion to dismiss was filed by the prosecutor’s office and granted, according to a court filing obtained by ESPN.

The news of the altercation between Stewart and Eubanks broke hours before the Feb. 14 matchup between the two teams, and the Suns released a statement prior to the game, and the Suns released a statement calling the attack “unprovoked.”

Police arrived at the scene on Feb. 14 and talked to security personnel and witnesses to the confrontation. The NBA was set to conduct its own investigation into the incident, including reviewing security footage.

Honestly, three games is on the lighter side of the expected punishment, so I’m sure Stewart and the team will have little to say and are eager to move on.