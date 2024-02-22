 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pistons vs. Pacers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Basketball is back whether you like it or not

By Sean Corp
Indiana Pacers v Detroit Pistons Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons face the Indiana Pacers tonight. Tyrese Haliburton continues to haunt us. Isaiah Stewart is out, but not with injury, he is out starting a 3-game suspension related to his altercation with the Suns’ Drew Eubanks. Otherwise, the Pistons are relatively healthy. Quentin Grimes is even close to making his Pistons debut.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +11.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (8-46)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, Jalen Duren

Indiana Pacers (31-25)

Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Benedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

