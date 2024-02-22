Pistons vs. Pacers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons face the Indiana Pacers tonight. Tyrese Haliburton continues to haunt us. Isaiah Stewart is out, but not with injury, he is out starting a 3-game suspension related to his altercation with the Suns’ Drew Eubanks. Otherwise, the Pistons are relatively healthy. Quentin Grimes is even close to making his Pistons debut.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11.5

Projected Lineups

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, Jalen Duren

Indiana Pacers (31-25)

Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Benedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner