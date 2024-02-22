Stanley Umude claims final roster spot for the Detroit Pistons with new guaranteed deal

With the NBA Trade Deadline in the rearview and entering the final stretch of the season, the Detroit Pistons are making several moves to solidify this year’s team with an eye toward next year, too.

The Pistons are reportedly signing Stanley Umude to a standard two-year contract, according to Shams Charania. Umude was previously on a two-way deal with the Pistons, playing for the G-League affiliate Motor City Cruise.

With the two-way spot opened up, the Pistons are signing undrafted rookie Tosan Evbuomwan to a new two-way deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Earlier Thursday, it was reported the Pistons are waiving two-way guard Malcolm Cazalon and signing Buddy Boeheim to a two-year, two-way contract.

Both Boeheim’s two-way deal and Umude’s standard NBA contract are likely to have team options on the second year.

The post-All-Star Break stretch run is often used by teams to reorganize their two-way allotments and sign players to guaranteed deals with option years as they enter the offseason.

Since Feb. 19, 14 G League players have signed standard contracts, two-way contracts, or 10-day contracts, including the Pistons contingent: Darius Bazley (Sixers), Ryan Rollins (Bucks), Marques Bolden (Hornets), Justin Champagnie (Wizards), Lester Quinones (Warriors), Jaylen Martin (Nets), Malcolm Hill (Pelicans), Jalen Crutcher (Pelicans), DJ Carton (Raptors), Justin Jackson (10-day), and Ashton Hagans (Blazers).

Umude has consistently been the best performer of Detroit’s G League players who have managed to get called up to the Pistons. He has appeared in 17 games for the Pistons this season, averaging 5.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game. Umude averaged 17.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cruise this season.

Evbuomwan has appeared in 29 games for the Motor City Cruise this season, averaging 15.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He recently signed a 10-day contract with the injury-plagued Memphis Grizzlies, appearing in four games and playing 18.5 minutes per game.

Boeheim averaged 14.3 points and shot 41.8% from 3 and better than 50% from two this season for the Cruise.