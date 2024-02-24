The Pindown: What’s Up with the Rotations?

The Pindown: A Detroit Pistons Podcast is your home for fan-driven Pistons content. Hosted by Wes Davenport, from Motor City Hoops and producer of the Pistons Pulse Podcast, and Blake Silverman, DBB’s resident draft expert. The guys bring a reasoned analysis to a uniquely interactive show.

Monty Williams loves his 11 and 12 man rotations, the guys are wondering why. This week, Wes and Blake wonder what is going on with the rotations and why Ausar Thompson tends to play with other non-shooters. They also discuss which potential top 5 draft picks could start next season, Stanley Umude’s NBA contract, and just how good this core four can become in the future.

We’ve got you covered for all this and more in this week’s episode!

