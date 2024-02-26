 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pistons vs. Knicks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Pistons see some old friends in New York

By Sean Corp
Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons an Quentin Grimes face off against the New York Knicks and Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. Who will show out against their former team best?

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +10.5

Projected Lineups

New York Knicks (34-23)
Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein

Detroit Pistons (8-48)
Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, Jalen Duren

