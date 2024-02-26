Pistons vs. Knicks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons an Quentin Grimes face off against the New York Knicks and Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. Who will show out against their former team best?

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +10.5

Projected Lineups

New York Knicks (34-23)

Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein

Detroit Pistons (8-48)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, Jalen Duren