Pistons vs. Knicks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons an Quentin Grimes face off against the New York Knicks and Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. Who will show out against their former team best?
Game Vitals
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +10.5
Projected Lineups
New York Knicks (34-23)
Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein
Detroit Pistons (8-48)
Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, Jalen Duren
Loading comments...