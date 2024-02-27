Pistons vs. Bulls GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Typically a team on the second night of a back-to-back is playing at a pronounced disadvantage. I’m not sure that is the case tonight as the Detroit Pistons face the Chicago Bulls one night after losing to the New York Knicks in truly heartbreaking and infuriating fashion.

If you decided to go to sleep, the short version is that the Pistons took a late lead, forced a miss, got the rebound, that rebound got dislodged, then they secured the loose ball, and as Asaur Thompson tried to move up the floor with said ball, Donte Divincenzo form tackled Thompson and no foul was called. Instead, New York retrieved the ball and made a game-winning bucket.

Mony Williams spent the entirety of his post-game press conference blasting the refs, and the refs even said shortly after the game that the call was blown. It amounted to a loss. All Cade Cunningham could say after the game was that the locker room was “livid.”

Hopefully, they can take some of that energy, anger, and channel it into focus and purpose against the Chicago Bulls.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit Extra

Odds: Pistons +10.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (8-49)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Simone Fontecchio, Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren

Chicago Bulls (27-30)

Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic